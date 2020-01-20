Barclays Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Align Tech (ALGN)

In a report issued on January 16, Steven Valiquette from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Align Tech (ALGN), with a price target of $324.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $280.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 60.7% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Patterson Companies, and AmerisourceBergen.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Align Tech is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $296.13, a 3.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 2, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

Based on Align Tech’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $103 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $97.39 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALGN in relation to earlier this year.

Align Technology, Inc. engages in the manufacture, design, and marketing of global medical devices. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen and assist products, and vivera retainers along with training and ancillary products for treating malocclusion.