Barclays’ Outlook for This Canada’s Energy Sector Company

In a report released today, Eric Beaumont from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Duke Energy (DUK), with a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Beaumont is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 47.5% success rate. Beaumont covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

Duke Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.64, implying a 35.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $99.00 price target.

Based on Duke Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.1 billion and net profit of $674 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.12 billion and had a net profit of $464 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure segment focuses on natural gas operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Piedmont and Duke Energy Ohio. The Commercial Renewables segment acquires, develops, builds, operates, and owns wind and solar renewable generation throughout the continental United States. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.