Barclays Maintains Their Sell Rating on Moneygram International (MGI)

In a report issued on July 31, Ramsey El Assal from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Moneygram International (MGI), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Assal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 70.8% success rate. Assal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, BigCommerce Holdings, and Paypal Holdings.

Moneygram International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $4.50.

Moneygram International’s market cap is currently $502.5M and has a P/E ratio of -18.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.69.

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services. The Financial Paper Products segment offers money orders to consumers through retail and financial institutions. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

