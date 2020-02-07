Barclays Maintains Their Hold Rating on Yum! Brands (YUM)

Jason Carr- February 7, 2020, 8:07 AM EDT

In a report released today, Jeff Bernstein from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Yum! Brands (YUM), with a price target of $107.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $103.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 71.0% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Performance Food Group, Dine Brands Global, and Cheesecake Factory.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yum! Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $113.15, representing a 10.9% upside. In a report issued on January 23, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $107.00 price target.

Based on Yum! Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.69 billion and net profit of $488 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.56 billion and had a net profit of $334 million.

Yum! Brands, Inc. is a quick service restaurant company, which engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, and Taco Bell Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

