Barclays Maintains Their Hold Rating on ViacomCBS (VIAC)

Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained a Hold rating on ViacomCBS (VIAC) yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.21, close to its 52-week low of $10.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Venkateshwar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 51.8% success rate. Venkateshwar covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Clear Channel Outdoor, and New York Times.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ViacomCBS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.94.

ViacomCBS’s market cap is currently $7.49B and has a P/E ratio of 2.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.57.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VIAC in relation to earlier this year.

ViacomCBS, Inc. operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media.

