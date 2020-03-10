Barclays Maintains Their Hold Rating on Sprint (S)

Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained a Hold rating on Sprint (S) yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Venkateshwar is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 51.9% success rate. Venkateshwar covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, New York Times, and Dish Network.

Sprint has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $7.07.

Based on Sprint’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.08 billion and GAAP net loss of $120 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.6 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $141 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of S in relation to earlier this year.

Sprint Corp. is a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company operates through the Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a variety of wireless voice and data transmission services, devices and accessories, and equipment rentals from devices leased to customers.

