Barclays Maintains Their Hold Rating on Shopify (SHOP)

Barclays analyst Deepak Mathivanan maintained a Hold rating on Shopify (SHOP) on March 20 and set a price target of $330.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $346.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Mathivanan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 51.6% success rate. Mathivanan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Mercadolibre, and GrubHub.

Shopify has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $540.13, which is a 56.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Shopify’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $771K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.51 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Shopify, Inc. operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops.