Barclays Maintains Their Hold Rating on Roper Technologies (ROP)

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained a Hold rating on Roper Technologies (ROP) on January 31 and set a price target of $368.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $381.66, close to its 52-week high of $393.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 71.1% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Gardner Denver Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Roper Technologies with a $432.50 average price target.

Roper Technologies’ market cap is currently $39.71B and has a P/E ratio of 22.69. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.63.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ROP in relation to earlier this year.

Roper Technologies, Inc. is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Scientific Imaging, RF Technology, Industrial Technology, and Energy Systems and Controls.