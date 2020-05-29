Barclays Maintains Their Hold Rating on KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP)

Barclays analyst Theresa Chen maintained a Hold rating on KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 57.1% success rate. Chen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Holly Energy Partners, BP Midstream Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for KNOT Offshore Partners with a $16.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.97 and a one-year low of $8.67. Currently, KNOT Offshore Partners has an average volume of 290.6K.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the business of owning, operating, and acquiring shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.