Barclays Maintains Their Hold Rating on HP (HPQ)

Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained a Hold rating on HP (HPQ) yesterday and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 59.8% success rate. Long covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Motorola Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HP is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.86, representing a 40.8% upside. In a report issued on March 18, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

HP’s market cap is currently $25.71B and has a P/E ratio of 7.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.55.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HPQ in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Tracy Keogh, the Chief HR Officer of HPQ sold 58,638 shares for a total of $1,348,674.

HP Inc. enages in the provision of personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions, and services. It operates through following business segments: Personal Systems, Printing, and Corporate Investments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial and consumer desktop and notebook personal computers, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support and services for the commercial and consumer markets. The Printing segment gives consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, solutions and services,and scanning devices. The Corporate Investments segment includes HP Labs and certain business incubation projects. The company was founded by William R. Hewlett and David Packard in 1939 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

