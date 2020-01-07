Barclays Maintains Their Hold Rating on Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg maintained a Hold rating on Goldman Sachs Group (GS) yesterday and set a price target of $267.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $233.95, close to its 52-week high of $234.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 63.3% success rate. Goldberg covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

Goldman Sachs Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $261.29.

Goldman Sachs Group’s market cap is currently $82.84B and has a P/E ratio of 10.47. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.04.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing and Lending, and Investment Management.