Barclays Maintains Their Hold Rating on Frank’s International (FI)

Barclays analyst David Anderson maintained a Hold rating on Frank’s International (FI) yesterday and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -11.5% and a 32.6% success rate. Anderson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Frank’s International has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Frank’s International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $168 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $15.9 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.