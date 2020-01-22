Barclays Maintains Their Hold Rating on Fortinet (FTNT)

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained a Hold rating on Fortinet (FTNT) yesterday and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $117.64, close to its 52-week high of $119.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 58.0% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fortinet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $110.48, which is a -6.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $111.00 price target.

Based on Fortinet’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $79.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $507 million and had a net profit of $183 million.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments Network Security, Fortinet Security Fabric, Cloud Security and Internet of Things and Operational Technology.