Barclays Maintains Their Hold Rating on Diamondrock (DRH)

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Powell from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Diamondrock (DRH), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.38, close to its 52-week low of $2.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.1% and a 44.1% success rate. Powell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apple Hospitality REIT, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Diamondrock with a $10.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.79 and a one-year low of $2.33. Currently, Diamondrock has an average volume of 3.3M.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co. is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.