Barclays Maintains Their Hold Rating on Dassault Systemes SA (DASTY)

In a report released yesterday, James Goodman from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Dassault Systemes SA (DASTY), with a price target of EUR126.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $135.80.

Dassault Systemes SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $136.23, implying a -1.1% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Bryan Garnier & Co Ltd also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Dassault Systemes SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.18 billion and net profit of $183 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.03 billion and had a net profit of $191 million.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It offers end-to-end software applications and services which span design from early three-dimensional digital conceptual design drawings to full digital mock-up, from virtual testing of products and virtual production to manufacturing operations management and from digital marketing and sales to end-consumer shopping experience. The company was founded by Charles Edelstenne on June 9, 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

