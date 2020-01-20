Barclays Maintains Their Hold Rating on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

In a report issued on January 16, Blayne Curtis from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Cirrus Logic (CRUS), with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.11, close to its 52-week high of $86.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 66.5% success rate. Curtis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Smart Global Holdings, and Silicon Laboratories.

Cirrus Logic has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $68.86.

The company has a one-year high of $86.65 and a one-year low of $34.61. Currently, Cirrus Logic has an average volume of 673.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRUS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Jason Rhode, the President & CEO of CRUS bought 12,750 shares for a total of $308,317.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications.