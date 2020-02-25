Barclays Maintains Their Hold Rating on Builders Firstsource (BLDR)

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained a Hold rating on Builders Firstsource (BLDR) yesterday and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.70, close to its 52-week high of $28.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 61.1% success rate. Bouley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Building Brands, Advanced Drainage Systems, and BMC Stock Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Builders Firstsource with a $30.88 average price target.

Based on Builders Firstsource’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $41.37 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $52.02 million.

Builers FirstSource, Inc. engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.