Barclays Maintains Their Hold Rating on B&G Foods (BGS)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Lazar from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on B&G Foods (BGS), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 66.0% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and TreeHouse Foods.

B&G Foods has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $14.50, a 3.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

B&G Foods’ market cap is currently $1.01B and has a P/E ratio of 13.43. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.24.

B&G Foods, Inc.is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.