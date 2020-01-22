Barclays Maintains Their Hold Rating on Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB)

Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg maintained a Hold rating on Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) yesterday and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 61.2% success rate. Goldberg covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atlantic Union Bankshares is a Hold with an average price target of $40.00, an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Stephens also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $40.20 and a one-year low of $30.59. Currently, Atlantic Union Bankshares has an average volume of 229K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 98 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AUB in relation to earlier this year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in July 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.