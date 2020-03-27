Barclays Maintains Their Hold Rating on Arista Networks (ANET)

In a report released yesterday, Tim Long from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Arista Networks (ANET), with a price target of $202.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $200.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 59.8% success rate. Long covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Motorola Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Arista Networks with a $209.42 average price target, a 11.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $331.27 and a one-year low of $156.63. Currently, Arista Networks has an average volume of 896.1K.

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.