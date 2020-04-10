Barclays Maintains Their Hold Rating on Arista Networks (ANET)

Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained a Hold rating on Arista Networks (ANET) yesterday and set a price target of $201.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $209.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 61.1% success rate. Long covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Motorola Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arista Networks is a Hold with an average price target of $209.33, a -0.9% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $224.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $331.27 and a one-year low of $156.64. Currently, Arista Networks has an average volume of 946.4K.

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.