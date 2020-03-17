Barclays Maintains Their Buy Rating on Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)

Barclays analyst Jeremy Campbell maintained a Buy rating on Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) yesterday and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.45, close to its 52-week low of $70.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 43.0% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Virtus Investment Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $120.00.

Virtus Investment Partners’ market cap is currently $559.6M and has a P/E ratio of 6.81. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.87.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.