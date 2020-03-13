Barclays Maintains Their Buy Rating on Transdigm Group (TDG)

In a report released yesterday, David E. Strauss from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Transdigm Group (TDG), with a price target of $530.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $407.01, close to its 52-week low of $390.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 48.0% success rate. Strauss covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Transdigm Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $656.10.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $673.51 and a one-year low of $390.02. Currently, Transdigm Group has an average volume of 450.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Nicholas Howley, the ECOB of TDG sold 1,924 shares for a total of $1,252,469.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TransDigm Group, Inc. engages in producing, designing, and supplying of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation.