Barclays Maintains Their Buy Rating on Skyline Champion (SKY)

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained a Buy rating on Skyline Champion (SKY) yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.12, close to its 52-week low of $15.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.0% and a 39.8% success rate. Bouley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Building Brands, Advanced Drainage Systems, and Builders Firstsource.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Skyline Champion with a $30.75 average price target.

Based on Skyline Champion’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $16.99 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $10.43 million.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada. The company was founded on June 1, 2018 and is headquartered in Elkhart, IN.

