Barclays Maintains Their Buy Rating on SBA Communications (SBAC)

In a report issued on February 22, Tim Long from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on SBA Communications (SBAC), with a price target of $310.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $248.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 60.6% success rate. Long covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Motorola Solutions.

SBA Communications has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $312.14, a 21.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $328.37 and a one-year low of $205.20. Currently, SBA Communications has an average volume of 702.9K.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless. The International Site Leasing segment acquires and develops towers. The Site Development segment includes consulting and construction activities. The company was founded by Steven E. Bernstein in 1989 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.