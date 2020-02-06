Barclays Maintains Their Buy Rating on Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Valiquette from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 56.7% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Patterson Companies, and AmerisourceBergen.

Sabra Healthcare REIT has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $21.80.

The company has a one-year high of $24.95 and a one-year low of $17.31. Currently, Sabra Healthcare REIT has an average volume of 1.84M.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.