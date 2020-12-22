Barclays Maintains Their Buy Rating on Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

Barclays analyst Ramsey El Assal maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings (PYPL) on November 3 and set a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $237.72, close to its 52-week high of $238.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Assal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 70.8% success rate. Assal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, BigCommerce Holdings, and Global Payments.

Paypal Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $229.29, implying a -1.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 3, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $230.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Paypal Holdings’ market cap is currently $277B and has a P/E ratio of 89.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 33.71.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions. It allows its customers to use their account for both purchase and paying for goods, as well as to transfer and withdraw funds. The firm also enables consumers to exchange funds with merchants using funding sources, which include bank account, PayPal account balance, PayPal Credit account, credit and debit card or other stored value products. It offers consumers person-to-person payment solutions through its PayPal Website and mobile application, Venmo and Xoom. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More on PYPL: