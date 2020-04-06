Barclays Maintains Their Buy Rating on nVent Electric (NVT)

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained a Buy rating on nVent Electric (NVT) on April 3 and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 60.1% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Raytheon Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on nVent Electric is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.00, a 72.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

nVent Electric’s market cap is currently $2.56B and has a P/E ratio of 11.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.02.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment. The Thermal Management segment includes electric thermal solutions that connect and protect critical buildings, infrastructure, industrial processes, and people. The Electrical & Fastening Solution segment consists of fastening solutions that connect and protect electrical and mechanical systems and civil structures. The company was founded on May 30, 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.