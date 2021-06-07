Barclays Maintains Their Buy Rating on Mastercard (MA)

In a report issued on June 4, Ramsey El Assal from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard (MA), with a price target of $452.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $366.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Assal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 66.7% success rate. Assal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, Fidelity National Info, and BigCommerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mastercard with a $425.06 average price target.

Mastercard’s market cap is currently $362.7B and has a P/E ratio of 56.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -89.68.

Mastercard, Inc. operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.