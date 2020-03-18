Barclays Maintains Their Buy Rating on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Powell from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.1% and a 44.1% success rate. Powell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apple Hospitality REIT, Park Hotels & Resorts, and Hersha Hospitality.

Host Hotels & Resorts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.71, which is a 60.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.99 and a one-year low of $7.86. Currently, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average volume of 9.75M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HST in relation to earlier this year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.