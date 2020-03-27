Barclays Maintains Their Buy Rating on F5 Networks (FFIV)

In a report released yesterday, Tim Long from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on F5 Networks (FFIV), with a price target of $141.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $114.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 59.8% success rate. Long covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Motorola Solutions.

F5 Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $140.82, representing a 33.9% upside. In a report issued on March 23, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

Based on F5 Networks’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $569 million and net profit of $98.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $544 million and had a net profit of $131 million.

F5 Networks, Inc. engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.