Barclays Maintains Their Buy Rating on Cintas (CTAS)

In a report released yesterday, Manav Patnaik from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Cintas (CTAS), with a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $183.00, close to its 52-week low of $160.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Patnaik is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 63.8% success rate. Patnaik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerald Expositions Events, Laureate Education, and Factset Research.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cintas with a $267.75 average price target, implying a 51.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $253.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $304.81 and a one-year low of $160.39. Currently, Cintas has an average volume of 636.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CTAS in relation to earlier this year.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate.