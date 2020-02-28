Barclays Maintains Their Buy Rating on Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF)

In a report released yesterday, John Aiken from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF), with a price target of C$33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Aiken is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 41.2% success rate. Aiken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Canadian Western Bank has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.64.

Canadian Western Bank’s market cap is currently $2.03B and has a P/E ratio of 10.13. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management.