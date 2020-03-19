Barclays Maintains Their Buy Rating on Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF)

Barclays analyst Karen Short maintained a Buy rating on Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF) yesterday and set a price target of C$40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.38, close to its 52-week low of $21.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Short is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 58.2% success rate. Short covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as United Natural Foods, Loblaw Companies, and Dollar General.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alimentation Couche Tard with a $34.73 average price target, which is a 52.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$49.00 price target.

Alimentation Couche Tard’s market cap is currently $26.26B and has a P/E ratio of 13.03. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.71.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands.