Barclays Maintains a Sell Rating on Summit Midstream (SMLP)

In a report released yesterday, Christopher Tillett from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Summit Midstream (SMLP), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.52, close to its 52-week low of $2.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Tillett is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 57.1% success rate. Tillett covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Midstream Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and CNX Midstream Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Summit Midstream is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $3.83.

Based on Summit Midstream’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.65 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $54.15 million.

Summit Midstream Partners LP is a limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that is strategically located in the core producing areas of unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations, in North America.