Barclays Maintains a Sell Rating on SecureWorks (SCWX)

In a report issued on March 27, Saket Kalia from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on SecureWorks (SCWX), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 50.2% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CyberArk Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for SecureWorks with a $12.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.02 and a one-year low of $5.29. Currently, SecureWorks has an average volume of 149.3K.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which delivers information security solutions. The company’s SecureWorks Counter Threat Platform is a SaaS-based early-warning system that delivers insights and deploys countermeasures derived from analytics and applied intelligence. It prevents security breaches and detects malicious activity in real time. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.