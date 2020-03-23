Barclays Maintains a Sell Rating on Nielsen Holdings (NLSN)

Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik maintained a Sell rating on Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) on March 20 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.62, close to its 52-week low of $12.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Patnaik is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 64.5% success rate. Patnaik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerald Expositions Events, Laureate Education, and Factset Research.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nielsen Holdings with a $22.17 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Nielsen Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.69 billion and GAAP net loss of $109 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.66 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $952 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 88 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NLSN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Buy and Watch segments. The Buy segments offers consumer packaged goods to manufacturers and retailers. The Watch segment delivers services to media and advertising clients.