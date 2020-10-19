Barclays Maintains a Sell Rating on Hub Group (HUBG)

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained a Sell rating on Hub Group (HUBG) on October 16 and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 56.8% success rate. Oglenski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Expeditors International, and United Airlines Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hub Group with a $59.00 average price target.

Hub Group’s market cap is currently $1.81B and has a P/E ratio of 22.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.57.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HUBG in relation to earlier this year.

Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company, which engaegs in the provision of intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services. It operates through the Hub and Mode segments. The Hub segment offers comprehensive intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services. The Mode segment markets and operates its freight transportation services, consisting of intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics. The company was founded by Phillip C. Yeager in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.