Barclays Maintains a Sell Rating on Groupon (GRPN)

Barclays analyst Deepak Mathivanan maintained a Sell rating on Groupon (GRPN) yesterday and set a price target of $0.68. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.82, close to its 52-week low of $0.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Mathivanan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 56.1% success rate. Mathivanan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Mercadolibre, and GrubHub.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Groupon is a Hold with an average price target of $1.69.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Groupon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $612 million and net profit of $77.04 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $800 million and had a net profit of $46.23 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GRPN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Groupon, Inc. operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. The firm provides marketing services by selling vouchers through online local marketplaces. It operates through North America and International segment. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell on January 15, 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.