Barclays Maintains a Sell Rating on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

Barclays analyst Jeff Bernstein maintained a Sell rating on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.71, close to its 52-week low of $14.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 65.0% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Performance Food Group, and Brinker International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cheesecake Factory with a $22.87 average price target, a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $48.69 and a one-year low of $14.53. Currently, Cheesecake Factory has an average volume of 3.11M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CAKE in relation to earlier this year.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc. engages in the operation of chain restaurants. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment involves in the management of restaurants. The Other segment comprises of Grand Lux Cafe, RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen, bakery, consumer packaged goods, and international licensing. Its menu offering includes appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches, omelettes, and desserts. The company was founded by David M. Overton, Oscar Overton, and Evelyn Overton in 1972 and is headquartered in Calabasas Hills, CA.

