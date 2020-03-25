Barclays Maintains a Hold Rating on Western Midstream Partners (WES)

Barclays analyst Christopher Tillett maintained a Hold rating on Western Midstream Partners (WES) yesterday and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.16, close to its 52-week low of $3.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Tillett is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 53.3% success rate. Tillett covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Dcp Midstream Partners, CNX Midstream Partners, and Magellan Midstream.

Western Midstream Partners has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $10.60, a 136.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, RBC Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $7.00 price target.

Based on Western Midstream Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $723 million and net profit of $288 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $693 million and had a net profit of $169 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WES in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.