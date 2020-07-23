Barclays Maintains a Hold Rating on Unilever NV (UNLVF)

In a report released today, Warren Ackerman from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Unilever NV (UNLVF), with a price target of EUR48.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $54.85.

Ackerman has an average return of 15.1% when recommending Unilever NV.

According to TipRanks.com, Ackerman is ranked #1805 out of 6815 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Unilever NV is a Hold with an average price target of $55.55, representing a 1.3% upside. In a report issued on July 17, HSBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR43.00 price target.

Unilever NV’s market cap is currently $143.5B and has a P/E ratio of 22.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.87.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of UNLVF in relation to earlier this year.

Netherlands-based Unilever NV and U.K.-based Unilever PLC operate Unilever Group, a diversified household and personal product (60% of 2018 sales by value) and packaged-food and refreshments (40%) company. The firm’s brands include Knorr soups and sauces, Hellmann’s mayonnaise, Lipton teas, Axe and Dove skin products, and the TRESemme hair-care brand. The firm has been acquisitive in recent years, and high-profile purchases include the mail-order men’s grooming business Dollar Shave Club.

