Barclays Maintains a Hold Rating on Tenaris SA (TS)

In a report issued on May 1, David Anderson from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Tenaris SA (TS), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.9% and a 36.0% success rate. Anderson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Tenaris SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.54, implying a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Kepler Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR7.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.15 and a one-year low of $9.11. Currently, Tenaris SA has an average volume of 2.77M.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The company engages in the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry. Its principal finished products are seamless and welded steel casing and tubing, line pipe and other mechanical and structural steel pipes for different uses. Tenaris was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.