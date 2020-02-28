Barclays Maintains a Hold Rating on Teladoc (TDOC)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Valiquette from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Teladoc (TDOC), with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $135.15, close to its 52-week high of $148.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 47.2% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Patterson Companies, and AmerisourceBergen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Teladoc with a $123.63 average price target, implying a -11.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Wells Fargo also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $105.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $148.00 and a one-year low of $48.57. Currently, Teladoc has an average volume of 1.35M.

Teladoc Health, Inc. engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure. The company was founded on June 13, 2002 by George Byron Brooks and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.