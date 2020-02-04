Barclays Maintains a Hold Rating on Sysco (SYY)

Barclays analyst Jeff Bernstein maintained a Hold rating on Sysco (SYY) yesterday and set a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 71.4% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Performance Food Group, Dine Brands Global, and Cheesecake Factory.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sysco is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $84.83, a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wells Fargo also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $75.00 price target.

Based on Sysco’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $383 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $267 million.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, Other, and Corporate.