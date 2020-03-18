Barclays Maintains a Hold Rating on Synchrony Financial (SYF)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Devries from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Synchrony Financial (SYF), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.46, close to its 52-week low of $16.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Devries is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 54.2% success rate. Devries covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, First American Financial, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Synchrony Financial with a $36.20 average price target, representing a 96.5% upside. In a report issued on March 2, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Synchrony Financial’s market cap is currently $10.71B and has a P/E ratio of 3.15. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.75.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Read More on SYF: