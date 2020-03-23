Barclays Maintains a Hold Rating on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

In a report issued on March 20, David E. Strauss from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.78, close to its 52-week low of $13.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 47.3% success rate. Strauss covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Dynamics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spirit AeroSystems is a Hold with an average price target of $56.71, which is a 188.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $94.47 and a one-year low of $13.69. Currently, Spirit AeroSystems has an average volume of 1.83M.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates its business through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

