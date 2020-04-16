Barclays Maintains a Hold Rating on Shopify (SHOP)

In a report released yesterday, Deepak Mathivanan from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Shopify (SHOP), with a price target of $410.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $497.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Mathivanan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 56.1% success rate. Mathivanan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Mercadolibre, and GrubHub.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Shopify with a $482.98 average price target, representing a 0.4% upside. In a report issued on April 7, Raymond James also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $593.90 and a one-year low of $211.31. Currently, Shopify has an average volume of 2.82M.

Shopify, Inc. operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting. It focuses on merchant and subscription solutions. The company was founded by Tobias Albin Lütke, Daniel Weinand and Scott Lake on September 28, 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

