Barclays Maintains a Hold Rating on PerkinElmer (PKI)

In a report released today, Jack Meehan from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on PerkinElmer (PKI), with a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Meehan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 56.6% success rate. Meehan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, PRA Health Sciences, and Myriad Genetics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for PerkinElmer with a $96.50 average price target, representing a 27.2% upside. In a report issued on March 20, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $103.00 and a one-year low of $62.91. Currently, PerkinElmer has an average volume of 771.9K.

PerkinElmer, Inc. engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments. The Diagnostics segment offers instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software to hospitals, medical labs, clinicians, and medical research professionals to help improve the health of families. The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W. Elmer on April 19, 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.