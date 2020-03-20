Barclays Maintains a Hold Rating on Nextier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

Barclays analyst David Anderson maintained a Hold rating on Nextier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) yesterday and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.31, close to its 52-week low of $1.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.5% and a 32.6% success rate. Anderson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Diamond Offshore Drilling, Oceaneering International, and Ranger Energy Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nextier Oilfield Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.96, representing a 342.9% upside. In a report issued on March 9, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $3.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.50 and a one-year low of $1.02. Currently, Nextier Oilfield Solutions has an average volume of 2.08M.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Inc.is an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services.

